Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
LA PAZ Bolivia appointed Argentine former Barcelona B coach Angel Guillermo Hoyos to take charge of the national team on Wednesday, the Bolivian FA (FBF) said.
The 53-year-old Hoyos, who helped coach Lionel Messi as a teenager at Barcelona and was in charge of Bolivian first division side Bolivar in 2011-12, replaced Julio Cesar Baldivieso.
“What’s important now is that everyone, directors, clubs, press and fans support the new process...and work to change Bolivian football,” FBF head Marco Peredo told reporters in the city of Cochabamba where Hoyos was unveiled.
Bolivia, who have struggled for years on the international stage and last reached the World Cup finals in 1994, are one from bottom of South America’s 2018 World Cup qualifying group with three points from six matches.
Hoyos's first games in charge will be qualifiers at home to Peru on Sept. 1 and in Chile five days later.
Baldivieso, who played at the 1994 World Cup in the United States, was sacked in June after the Copa America having presided over one win and eight defeats in nine competitive matches at the helm.
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
MELBOURNE Nick Kyrgios struggled to deal with the furore over his shock second round meltdown at the Australian Open but said the return to a team environment with Davis Cup had helped him through it.