The Strongest were crowned Bolivian champions for the 12th time when they beat arch-rivals Bolivar 2-1 in a playoff for the Apertura title in La Paz on Saturday.

Argentine striker Fabricio Pedrozo opened the scoring for The Strongest after half an hour and Pablo Escobar increased their lead in the 74th minute of the decider at the Hernando Siles stadium.

Spaniard Juanmi Callejon pulled one back in the 89th minute for Bolivar, who were then down to 10 men after midfielder Jorge Escobar had been sent off six minutes earlier.

Bolivar, who have a record 20 titles since the Bolivian Professional Football League was created in 1977, had finished level on points with The Strongest in the final round of matches in midweek.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar)