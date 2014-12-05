Hungary's Krisztian Vadocz (R) fights for a ball with Iceland's Eidur Gudjohnsen during their friendly soccer match in Budapest's Puskas stadium August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

LONDON Eidur Gudjohnsen has returned to Bolton Wanderers, 14 years after leaving the club to earn silverware with Chelsea, the English Championship side confirmed on Friday.

The 36-year-old Icelandic midfielder, who made his name at Bolton between 1998 and 2000, was a free agent after being released by Belgian side Club Brugge.

Gudjohnsen, Iceland's record goal-scorer, won two Premier League titles with Chelsea before joining Barcelona and collecting a Champions League winners' medal.

Bolton said Gudjohnsen, who has also has spells with Monaco Tottenham Hotspur and AEK Athens, had joined for the remainder of the season.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)