SARAJEVO Bosnia coach Safet Susic is considering quitting after a 3-0 Euro 2016 qualifying defeat by Israel left the team's chances of advancing in the competition hanging by a thread, the 59-year old former international forward said.

"I will make the decision in the next few days," he told a news conference after Sunday's rout in Haifa left the Bosnians fifth in Group B with only two points from their opening four games.

"I took a moment to think things over when I extended my contract and I will do the same now.

"I was one of the most popular people in Bosnia when we qualified for the World Cup, now I am probably one of the most hated so I have to take the good with the bad."

Susic's honeymoon with Bosnian fans, media and some of the players ended before the June 12-July 13 World Cup in Brazil, as he fell out with Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko during a 2-0 friendly defeat by Egypt in March.

The coach came under strong criticism for his tactics and team selection during the month-long tournament in Brazil, Bosnia's first as an independent nation.

The pressure piled on him after a shock 2-1 defeat by Cyprus in Euro 2016 qualifying was followed by draws against Wales and Belgium, but he had few options against Israel with Dzeko and several other key players sidelined by injuries.

"Unfortunately we don't have much squad depth and with five or six regular starters out, I had to field a patched-up team against Israel," said Susic.

"Our chances of reaching the finals in France are minimal but there are still 18 points available and we have to try to do what now looks impossible."

