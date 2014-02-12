Englishman Peter Butler has been appointed national coach of Botswana, the country's football association said on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old takes over from Stanley Tshosane, who was sacked last October after five years, a spell that included taking Botswana to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 2012.

Butler, a midfielder with West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion in a career that took in 10 clubs over 18 years, managed Halifax Town in a temporary capacity in 2000 before taking roles in Australia and across Asia.

