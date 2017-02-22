Palmer must deliver, says Renault F1 boss
LONDON Renault have warned Jolyon Palmer that his Formula One place is not assured and he has to start scoring points after drawing a blank so far this season.
SAO PAULO Brazil will play Australia in a friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 13, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.
The game will take place four days after Brazil take on Argentina at the same venue.
Five-times world champions Brazil are currently second in the FIFA world rankings, 52 places above Australia.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
NOTTINGHAM These days Donna Vekic is best known as the girlfriend of three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka but it is easy to forget that five years ago she was tipped as the next big thing.
BERLIN Germany's Confederations Cup target is not so much the title as it is to develop young players with an eye on next year's World Cup in Russia, team manager Oliver Bierhoff said on Friday.