Everyone at Liverpool playing for his future, says Klopp
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
SAO PAULO Cruzeiro's Everton Ribeiro has been named Brazil's player of the year, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Friday.
The attacking midfielder, who is being watched by Manchester United according to media reports, was Cruzeiro's standout player as they ran away with Brazil's Serie A title.
Cruzeiro dominated the end-of-season awards with their coach Marcelo Oliveira claiming the manager of the year prize and four players making the championship's team of the season.
Goalkeeper Fabio, central defender Dede, and holding midfielder Nilton, all joined Ribeiro in the side.
Second-placed Atletico Paranaense, who lost the Brazilian Cup final to Flamengo on Wednesday, had three players in the team and striker Marcelo was named young player of the year.
The coaches and captains of Brazil's 20 first division sides voted, along with top journalists and members of the Brazil international squad who beat Honduras and Chile earlier this month.
Team of the season:
Fabio (Cruzeiro); Marcos Rocha (Altetico Mineiro), Dede (Cruzeiro), Manoel (Atletico Paranaense), Alex Telles (Gremio); Nilton (Cruzeiro), Elias (Flamengo), Everton Ribeiro (Cruzeiro), Paulo Baier (Atletico Paranaense); Walter (Goias), Ederson (Atletico Paranaense)
Manager of the year: Marcelo Oliveira (Cruzeiro)
Young player of the year: Marcelo (Atletico Paranaense)
Player of the year: Everton Ribeiro (Cruzeiro)
(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Toby Davis)
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
West Ham United captain Mark Noble has backed his side to repeat their League Cup victory over Chelsea in October when the teams meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.