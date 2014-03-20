Valencia focused on securing European football for Everton
Striker Enner Valencia is focused on using what is left of the season to secure European qualification at Everton and said he would love to stay on at the club when his loan deal ends.
SAO PAULO Hilderaldo Luiz Bellini, the first Brazilian to lift the World Cup as captain of the triumphant 1958 side, has died in Sao Paulo aged 83, local media reported on Thursday.
He had been suffering from Alzheimer's for many years.
Bellini led a side including players such as Garrincha, Mario Zagallo and a 17-year old Pele. The Brazilians beat hosts Sweden 5-2 in the final to win the first of a record five World Cup titles.
Bellini was part of the squad that lifted the trophy in Chile four years later although he never played in that tournament. He got the last of his 51 caps at the 1966 World Cup in England.
After a stint with the youth team of his hometown club Itapirense, he made his name at Vasco da Gama, where he stayed for nine years. He also had spells at Sao Paulo and Atletico Paranaense.
He is perhaps best remembered for the iconic way he hoisted the Jules Rimet trophy high above his head with two hands - and successive Brazilian captains have repeated the gesture.
A statue built outside Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium, which will host the World Cup final on July 13, shows him holding aloft the trophy with his right hand.
(Writing by Andrew Downie)
Striker Enner Valencia is focused on using what is left of the season to secure European qualification at Everton and said he would love to stay on at the club when his loan deal ends.
Burnley have the perfect chance to get their first away win in the Premier League and end a five-game winless streak when they face bottom-placed Sunderland on Saturday, defender Stephen Ward has said.
BAGSHOT, England Winger Anthony Watson and number eight Billy Vunipola will both make their first starts of the championship after being selected by England coach Eddie Jones on Thursday for the Six Nations showdown with Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.