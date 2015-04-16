RIO DE JANEIRO Marco Polo Del Nero took over as president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on Thursday and immediately hit out at legislation designed to reform Brazil's failing national game and hugely indebted clubs.

Del Nero, 74, replaced 82-year old Jose Maria Marin and promised to usher in a new period of "transparency, openness and lots of debate".

He added, however, that a decree passed last month aimed at tackling clubs' astronomical debts "violates the federal constitution, invades clubs' and federations' administration and promotes division within Brazilian football".

Under the legislation, which was implemented in March but has still to be approved by Congress, Brazilian clubs are to be given 20 years to pay off their massive debts.

They could also face relegation if they do not pay their players on time and adopt more transparent management procedures.

The move was supported by players, many of whom are frequently not paid on time.

The country's top 23 sides have a collective debt of 3.72 billion Brazilian reais (0.83 billion pounds), almost half of that in taxes owed to the government, according to a study by Itau BBA, a Brazilian investment bank.

But the CBF is pressuring Congress to amend the bill before it becomes law, alleging that by threatening a loss of points to clubs and potentially putting those who do not participate into administration, it is putting their survival at risk.

At a short signing ceremony, Del Nero played up the history of Brazilian football while ignoring the setbacks that culminated in the humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany in last year's World Cup semi-final.

The national side, which has bounced back since that loss to record eight wins in eight games under new coach Dunga "makes all Brazilians proud," Del Nero told dignitaries in Rio.

He said Brazil's national, regional and state championships were the most hotly contested in the world and called the Brazilian Cup, with 80 participating teams "the most democratic tournament on the planet".

