RIO DE JANEIRO Argentina striker Hernan Barcos had a "Hand of God" goal overruled by the fourth official as Palmeiras lost 2-1 at Internacional and remained deep in Brazilian championship relegation danger on Saturday.

Barcos, who scored twice in the 2-0 win over Cruzeiro last weekend, appeared to have equalised in the 62nd minute when he netted at a corner with a punch reminiscent of compatriot Diego Maradona's infamous goal against England at the 1986 World Cup.

The referee and linesman missed the handball and ruled a goal had been scored as Barcos was mobbed by celebrating team mates.

But the Internacional players circled the referee in protest and the fourth official called to the linesman, apparently to tell him Barcos had scored with his hand.

Palmeiras then protested that the goal should have stood because the match officials had only found out about the handball after seeing television replays of the incident.

"We're not saying whether or not it was handball, but that the use of television footage is not authorised. If it were, then it should be used for all issues and there was also a foul (when they scored) their first goal," Palmeiras coach Gilson Kleina told reporters.

Palmeiras, who have won a record eight Brazilian titles, playing at the Beira-Rio which is partially closed due to 2014 World Cup refurbishments, had opened the scoring in the 22nd minute through Luan.

Inter's Fred equalised ahead of halftime and fellow striker Rafael Moura hit the winner early in the second half.

Palmeiras are five points behind Bahia, who are the lowest placed side outside the four-team relegation zone with five matches remaining.

Brazil forward Lucas, who leaves for Paris St Germain at the end of the championship, scored a hat-trick in Sao Paulo's 4-2 away win over Sport in Recife to help keep his side firmly among qualifiers for next year's South American Libertadores Cup.

Former Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf put Botafogo ahead in their 4-0 rout of Goianiense at the Engenhao in Rio with his second goal in two games but left the field in tears after sustaining a leg muscle injury that may have ended his season.

Fluminense, who beat Coritiba 2-1 on Thursday, are top of the table with a nine-point lead over Atletico Mineiro, who play Flamengo on Wednesday.

(Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires)