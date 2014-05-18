RIO DEIRO A Brazilian championship match began around 20 minutes late on Sunday because there was no ambulance in the stadium.

Players from Atletico Paranaense and bottom-of-the-table Chapecoense were already on the pitch in Maringa and ready to start when it became apparent that the ambulance, which has to be present under competition rules, had not arrived.

Supporters celebrated when the vehicle finally drove up to the pitch side for the match and the referee allowed the game to get under way.

Despite having several players missing after being struck down with a stomach virus, promoted Chapecoense snatched a 1-1 draw when Tiago Luis scored in the 88th minute to wipe out Cleberson's earlier goal for Paranaense.

Figueirense, who had lost their first five games of the championship, broke their duck by winning 1-0 at Corinthians in the first professional game to be played at the new Corinthians arena

Giovanni Augusto scored the first-ever goal at the stadium, which will host Sao Paulo's World Cup matches, two minutes into the second half.

Brazil striker Fred was sent off for violent conduct as Fluminense lost 1-0 at Gremio, at one stage putting his hand around Alan Ruiz's neck during an argument between the pair. Rodriguinho scored Gremio's winner in the first half.

Two goals from midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso, one in each half, gave Sao Paulo a 2-0 win over Flamengo at the Maracana to hand Ney Franco a losing debut in charge of the home team.

Franco was appointed last week after the controversial sacking of Jayme de Almeida, who said he was on the beach when friends and relatives called him to tell him of his dismissal after hearing about it on the news.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Martyn Herman)