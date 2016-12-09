Funeral workers prepare a coffin with the remains of a victim who died when the plane carrying Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense crashed into the Colombian jungle, in Medellin, Colombia, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

SAO PAULO Chapecoense, who lost most of their players and backroom staff when 71 passengers and crew died in an air crash in Colombia last week, have appointed the experienced Vagner Mancini as coach.

"Vagner Mancini will take charge of the team with the responsibility for maintaining the work that was being done," the Brazilian top-flight club said on their Twitter account on Friday.

He replaces Caio Junior who was one of those killed when a plane crashed into a mountainside outside Medellin, leaving the football world in mourning.

Chapecoense were travelling to play Atletico Nacional in the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

Six people survived the crash, including three members of the club, en route to the biggest game in the team's history.

Mancini, 50, has coached more than a dozen clubs including big names such as Santos, Gremio, Botafogo and Vasco da Gama and must now put together an entirely new squad.

The new season starts in late January.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)