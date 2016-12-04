Wood grabs 20th goal as Leeds down Forest 2-0
LONDON Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of the season as Leeds United went third in the English Championship on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest whose relegation fears intensified.
CHAPECO, Brazil Five days after most of their squad were killed in an air crash in Colombia, Chapecoense have been told they will be named Copa Sudamericana champions.
"CONMEBOL (South American football's governing body) is going to declare Chapecoense winners of the Copa Sudamericana," the club's acting president Ivan Tozzo was quoted as saying on the TV Globo website (globoesporte.globo.com).
"In addition Chapecoense will receive the two million dollars in prize money."
Tozzo was speaking after a wake was held at the club's Arena Conda in southern Brazil.
More than 50 victims, who included players, officials and reporters, of the air crash were honoured at the wake.
Monday's disaster, which killed 71 passengers and crew, shocked football fans all over the world and plunged Brazil into mourning.
A BAe146 regional airliner operated by Bolivian charter company LAMIA had radioed that it was running out of fuel before smashing into a hillside outside Medellin.
Six people survived, including three members of the club, en route to the Copa Sudamericana final against local side Atletico Medellin, the biggest game in Chapecoense's history.
Earlier in the week, Atletico led calls for the Copa to be awarded to their opponents. Chapecoense have never won the trophy before.
LONDON Shane Long struck a stoppage-time winner as Southampton upset Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday to become the first side to reach the League Cup final without conceding after expertly manning the barricades in their last-four second leg clash.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.