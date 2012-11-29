Factbox on Luiz Felipe Scolari, who was named as coach of Brazil on Thursday.

Born: November 9, 1948 in Passo Fundo, Rio Grand do Sul, Brazil

PLAYING CAREER

* Plays for several Brazilian clubs, gaining a reputation as a tough central defender. Ended playing career with CSA in 1982 and took over as coach.

EARLY COACHING

* Coaches several unfashionable clubs including Brasil de Pelotas, Juventude and Criciuma. Also works at more illustrious Gremio and Goias, and enjoys stints in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Wins his first national trophy in 1991, the Copa Brasil with Criciuma.

* Makes name in Brazil with Gremio, winning Copa Brasil in 1994, the South American Libertadores Cup in 1995 and the Brazilian championship in 1996. Gremio are criticised for their physical style and gamesmanship.

* Coaches Palmeiras from 1997-2000 winning the Copa Brasil in 1998 and the Libertadores the following year.

CONTROVERSY

* By now Scolari is regarded as Brazil's outstanding coach alongside Vanderlei Luxemburgo. However, he is criticised for the rough-arm tactics employed by his teams and his explosive temperament.

* In one interview, he criticises his players for not committing enough fouls.

WORLD CUP WIN

* In June 2001, Scolari becomes Brazil's fourth coach in a year. It begins badly with a humiliating Copa America elimination at the hands of Honduras. But, despite a 2-1 loss to Argentina in a qualifier, they scrape into the 2002 World Cup finals and win the trophy.

* He quits after the tournament and becomes Portugal's coach three months later.

* Steers Portugal to the final of Euro 2004 in Lisbon but the hosts surprisingly lose to Greece. Portugal then finish fourth at the 2006 World Cup finals.

* Scolari's famous temper boils over after a Euro 2008 qualifying game against Serbia and he aims a punch at Ivica Dragutinovic after being pushed by the player.

* Qualifies Portugal for Euro 2008 finals in Austria and Switzerland.

DOMESTIC COACHING

* Despite Portugal still being involved Euro 2008, Scolari is named as Premier League Chelsea's manager on June 11.

* Criticised for his team selection, Scolari's Chelsea suffer an early League Cup exit and trail eventual Premier League champions Manchester United by seven points. He is sacked in February 2009.

* Scolari succeeds fellow Brazilian Zico as manager of Bunyodkor, and is reunited with forward Rivaldo who was part of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning team.

* In June 2010, Scolari returns to Brazil to coach Palmeiras. Two years later, he wins the Copa Brasil but with the team performing poorly in the league, he quits shortly afterwards.

* In November 2012, Scolari is re-appointed coach of Brazil to lead them at the 2014 World Cup.

