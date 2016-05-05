RIO DE JANEIRO A goalkeeper with Benfica, a versatile Sao Paulo centre half and a teenage forward with Santos were the three uncapped players named on Thursday in Brazil's squad for the centenary Copa America.

Benfica's Ederson, Sao Paulo defender Rodrigo Caio and 19-year-old striker Gabriel, also known as Gabigol, were coach Dunga's surprise inclusions for next month's tournament in the United States.

"Ederson has personality, comes out well and has good vision," Dunga said. "Rodrigo Caio is versatile, he is good in the air, can play the ball out of defence and has played as a holding midfielder.

"Gabigol is quick, he can cut in, he has a nose for goal. And what we really like in Brazilian football, he is good at a one-on-on8e, he can dribble.

"They deserve to be here," said Dunga. "They are international players and they have to take advantage of their chance."

Brazil will face Ecuador, Haiti and Peru in Group B in the first stage of the tournament. The event marks the start of a busy few months for the nation that will host the Olympics in August.

Dunga selected seven players who will play in both competitions but Barcelona striker Neymar was left out of the Copa America squad at the request of his club. Neymar will, however, be one of the three over-age players allowed in the Olympic squad.

Former captain David Luiz was excluded by Dunga after the Paris St Germain defender played poorly in Brazil's 2-2 draw against Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier in March.

To mark the centenary of the Copa America, the 10 South American sides will be joined by six more teams from the northern half of the Americas.

The tournament will be held from June 3 to 26.

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Diego Alves, Ederson

Defenders: Miranda, Gil, Marquinhos, Rodrigo Caio, Dani Alves, Filipe Luís, Fabinho, Douglas Santos

Midfielders: Luiz Gustavo, Elias, Renato Augusto, Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Lima, Willian, Casemiro, Rafael Alcantara, Douglas Costa

Forwards: Hulk, Gabriel, Ricardo Oliveira

(Reporting by Rodrigo Via Gaier, writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)