SAO PAULO Corinthians striker Paolo Guerrero has contracted dengue fever and will be out of action for at least two weeks, doctors in Sao Paulo said on Tuesday.

"According to the latest clinical and laboratory tests, he is well, with the diagnosis confirmed as dengue," the Hospital Sao Luiz said in a statement.

The Peruvian forward will miss Wednesday's Libertadores Cup match at home to San Lorenzo and this weekend's city derby against Palmeiras.

Guerrero, the team's top scorer this season, withdrew from last Saturday's win over Ponte Preta after complaining of high fever and sore joints.

Sao Paulo is in the midst of a dengue epidemic, with the number of cases up from last year.

