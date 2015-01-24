SAO PAULO A late onslaught gave Brazil's Corinthians a 3-0 win over their amateur namesakes from England on Saturday in a friendly to commemorate a scheduled match that was cancelled 100 years ago.

The Ryman League side soaked up the pressure for most of the game but substitute Luciano scored with a deflection in the 78th minute before he and Danilo added two more in the final minutes.

The Sao Paulo club were formed in 1910 after the Casuals toured Brazil and the two sides were supposed to play a friendly in 1914. The game was called off because of the First World War.

