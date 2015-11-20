Celtic thrash Hearts to win sixth consecutive Scottish title
Celtic thrashed Hearts 5-0 away to win their 48th Scottish title on Sunday, with Scott Sinclair scoring a hat-trick as Brendan Rodgers's side claimed a sixth consecutive Premiership.
SAO PAULO Corinthians were crowned Brazilian champions on Thursday after a 1-1 draw with Vasco da Gama, coupled with Atletico Mineiro's 4-2 defeat at Sao Paulo, game them an unassailable 12-point lead with three games remaining.
Corinthians were the league's top scorers and had the stingiest defence. They also won more games and suffered fewer defeats than anyone else on the way to winning their sixth league title and second in four years for coach Tite.
Thursday's results put Corinthians on 77 points, while Atletico have 65.
"It was deserved, we all worked hard," goalkeeper Cassio told reporters. "We deserved congratulations for all we put into it."
(Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Celtic thrashed Hearts 5-0 away to win their 48th Scottish title on Sunday, with Scott Sinclair scoring a hat-trick as Brendan Rodgers's side claimed a sixth consecutive Premiership.
LONDON Oxford won the 163rd University boat race on Sunday, beating Cambridge by more than a length in one of the longest running competitions in world sport.