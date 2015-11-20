Malcom (L) of Corinthians is tackled by Rodrigo (R) of Vasco during their Brazil Serie A soccer match in Rio de Janeiro, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO Corinthians were crowned Brazilian champions on Thursday after a 1-1 draw with Vasco da Gama, coupled with Atletico Mineiro's 4-2 defeat at Sao Paulo, game them an unassailable 12-point lead with three games remaining.

Corinthians were the league's top scorers and had the stingiest defence. They also won more games and suffered fewer defeats than anyone else on the way to winning their sixth league title and second in four years for coach Tite.

Thursday's results put Corinthians on 77 points, while Atletico have 65.

"It was deserved, we all worked hard," goalkeeper Cassio told reporters. "We deserved congratulations for all we put into it."

