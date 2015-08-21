RIO DE JANEIRO Cruzeiro coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo has broken his left hand after being knocked over by an opposing team player during a match at Palmeiras, the Belo Horizonte club said in a statement.

Palmeiras forward Dudu accidentally crashed into Luxemburgo in Wednesday's Copa Brasil match after being tackled and knocked the former Real Madrid and Brazil coach to the ground.

The incident was notable for the reaction from Palmeiras fans, who celebrated wildly as if their team had scored a goal.

The fans have a love-hate relationship with the 63-year-old Luxemburgo, who has had four stints at the club, the most recent ending when he was fired in 2009 after a clash with club directors.

