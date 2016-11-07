Fluminense sacked coach Levir Culpi following Sunday's 4-2 defeat by Cruzeiro, the four-times Brazilian Serie A champions have said.

"Levir Culpi is no longer coach of Fluminense Football Club," read a statement on the club's website. (www.fluminense.com.br)

"The decision was communicated by the president Peter Siemsen at a news conference after the 4-2 defeat by Cruzeiro at Mineirao."

Culpi, who was sacked by Atletico Mineiro in November 2015, joined Fluminense in March and led the club to the inaugural Primeira Liga title a little over a month later.

The club have struggled in the Serie A of late, and are currently ninth in the standings, with four games remaining.

The top six teams qualify for the Copa Libertadores, South America's top club competition, and Fluminense are currently three points off the pace for the final qualification spot.

"There is still a chance we can qualify for the Copa Libertadores and we need a shake-up so that we can get results," Siemsen had told reporters.

Culpi's assistant Marcao has been put in charge until the end of the season.

