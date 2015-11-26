SAO PAULO A late goal from Gabriel gave Santos a 1-0 win over Palmeiras in a bad-tempered first leg of the Brazilian Cup final on Wednesday.

Gabriel missed an early penalty but made up for it in the 78th minute when he danced through the Palmeiras defence and side-footed past goalkeeper Fernando Prass from 12 yards.

The home side were lucky not to have a penalty awarded against them in the 50th minute when the referee ignored strong claims after Lucas Barrios appeared to be felled by David Braz when through on goal.

The match was marked by 41 fouls, a late red card for Palmeiras' Lucas for having a kick at Lucas Lima, and scuffles between substitutes from both sides following the final whistle.

The referee also went off midway through the second half after feeling unwell.

The second leg takes place next Wednesday at Palmeiras' Allianze Parque stadium.

