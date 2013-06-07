Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
La PAZ A Bolivian judge has freed seven of the 12 Brazilian football fans held since February as part of an investigation into the death of a Bolivian boy from a flare allegedly launched by supporters of Brazil's Corinthians football club.
Five of the Brazilians remains in custody and will be tried over the death of the 14-year-old boy during a South American Libertadores Cup match in February.
He was hit in the eye and died almost instantly according to the doctor who attended to him.
A dozen Corinthians supporters were initially arrested and a criminal investigation was opened. The seven freed Brazilians, whose names were not announced, were expected to return to Brazil on Friday, authorities said.
The prosecutor in the case, Ruben Arancibia, told local radio that judge Julio Huarachi released seven of the 12 after weighing evidence against the group.
"It may seem that they were held a long time before being released, but you have to understand that an exhaustive investigation had to take place to get the necessary evidence and make the right decision," Arancibia said.
(Reporting by Carlos Quiroga; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Vicki Allen)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.