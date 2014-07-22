SAO PAULO Following is a factbox about Dunga who was named as Brazil manager on Tuesday.

Full name: Carlos Caetano Bledorn Verri

Born: Oct. 31, 1961 in Ijui, Brazil

PLAYING CAREERDunga began his playing career at Internacional of Porto Alegre, winning three consecutive state titles (1982-84) at one of the two main clubs in his home state of Rio Grande do Sul.

He left Inter in 1984 to sign for Corinthians in Sao Paulo and was there for two years before short spells at Santos and Vasco da Gama.

In 1987 he moved to Italy, first to Pisa, but then to Fiorentina, where he spent almost four years, reaching the final of the UEFA Cup.

After a short stint at Pescara he moved to Germany and VfB Stuttgart but his time there was cut short by a lucrative move to Japan in 1994.

His time at Jubilo Iwata was a huge success as he won the league title in 1997 and the J-League's Player of the Year trophy. He returned home in 1998 and ended his career at Internacional the following year.

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

He made his Brazil debut in 1987 and was one of the leaders of the squad that went to the 1990 World Cup. However, Brazil played poorly and were knocked out in the second round by Argentina.

Brazil had abandoned the stylish football of the 1980s in favour of a more direct style that is still cruelly remembered as "the Dunga era."

Dunga, however, bounced back four years later to lead Brazil to their fourth World Cup title in the United States with the same gritty and committed style. He famously lifted the trophy with a screaming tirade against his critics.

He captained the team to the final again in 1998 when Brazil lost 3-0 to France.

BRAZIL MANAGER

With no managerial experience, Dunga was a surprise choice to take over from Carlos Alberto Parreira after the disappointing 2006 World Cup when a star-studded Brazil side were knocked out in the quarter-finals by France.

He once again opted for a direct approach and it was successful. He won the Copa America in 2007 and the Confederations Cup in 2009 and guided Brazil to first place in the 10-team South American qualifying group for South Africa.

However, his team failed to react after going 2-1 down to the Netherlands in the quarter finals of the 2010 tournament and he was fired soon after.

He managed Brazil for 60 games, winning 42, drawing 12 and losing only 6.

RETURN TO INTERNACIONAL

Dunga disappeared from football following that loss and only returned more than two years later, in December 2012, when he was offered the chance to manage Internacional, the club where he started and ended his playing career.

He spent 10 months in charge of the Porto Alegre side, winning the Rio Grande do Sul state championship but failing to make an impact on the Brazilian League and he was fired after four consecutive losses in October 2013.

His final record at Inter was 25 wins, 18 draws and nine defeats.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)