Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Internacional and former Brazil coach Dunga says he has no problem in being labelled a donkey, suggesting it might even be something of a compliment.
"Calling me a donkey doesn't offend me because they are one of the most hard-working animals," the former Brazil captain told reporters.
Dunga, who led Brazil to the quarter-finals at the 2010 World Cup, was greeted with chants of "donkey, donkey" as his side were held to a 2-2 draw by Vitoria in a Brazilian championship match on Thursday.
"We're always under pressure and we always have to try and improve," he added. "It's not the first, nor the last, time that it's going to happen."
Inter, who visit Criciuma on Sunday, have drawn half of their 20 games in the competition, although they are still fifth in the 20-team table.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.