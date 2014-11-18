VIENNA Brazil's results show that they are on the right track as they try to rebuild their shattered reputation following their traumatic World Cup, coach Dunga said after Tuesday's 2-1 win over Austria.

Brazil have won all six matches since Dunga took over for a second stint in charge following the World Cup, where their campaign ended in tears with a 7-1 semi-final defeat by Germany.

But, despite their latest win, Tuesday's performance was nothing to get excited about as Brazil relied on a set piece and one moment of brilliance from substitute Roberto Firmino to overcome gallant opponents.

They also sullied their reputation with some rough tackling which left Austria coach Marcel Koller complaining that the referee had forgotten his yellow card.

"The results show the work which has been done so far," Dunga told reporters.

"All those teams we have beaten, Colombia, Ecuador and Argentina, have only lost to Brazil.

"The most important thing is that the players understand our way of working," added the 1994 World Cup winning captain.

"The important things are the motivation, the will to be in the Brazilian team and to win, with everyone doing his best and contributing."

Dunga said he had also changed since his previous four-year stint in charge which ended with a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to the Netherlands at the 2010 World Cup.

"My life has been football, since I was 14," he said.

"I've been with the Brazilian team since I was 16. I have observed games and see what has happened. The more information you have, and put into practice, the more you will improve and go forward.

"I am a better person than I was yesterday. You have to learn from other people and put everything into practice. Not everyone can do it."

(Editing by Toby Davis)