SAO PAULO A former World Cup winning footballer has been charged with corruption as part of an organised crime ring that was defrauding banks, Brazil's federal police said on Tuesday.

Edilson, a nimble midfielder who played four matches when Brazil won the World Cup in 2002, was one of 11 people charged with crimes including fraud, falsifying public documents, corruption and money laundering.

Edilson allegedly used his fame to convince bank managers to validate false lottery tickets and pay winnings into accounts the gang had set up, the police said in a statement.

Edilson has denied involvement and has not been placed under arrest.

The 45-year old played for 10 Brazilian clubs in a chequered and much travelled career also that took him to Benfica and Japan's Kashiwa Reysol.

Known in his playing days as "the little devil" he won the Golden Ball as player of the tournament when Corinthians won the inaugural Club World Cup in 2000.

