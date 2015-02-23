SAO PAULO Brazilian football was hit with more violence on Sunday when police arrested more than 100 fans before the Vasco da Gama-Fluminense match, including many Vasco fans police said were fighting amongst themselves.

"The first trouble was something we're used to seeing, fights between fans of Vasco and fans of Fluminense," police commander Lt. Col. Joao Guimaraes told Globo News TV.

"The second fight was a new phenomenon in Brazilian football, fights between fans of the same team.

"None of them are worried about football and none of them are worried about being Vascainos," Guimaraes added, using the name given to Vasco fans. "They don't care about their club."

Guimaraes said the first trouble came when fans of rival teams fought outside the recently re-opened Nilton Santos stadium that will be used to host athletics events in next year's Olympic Games.

Further trouble took place as police guided two groups of rival Vasco fans towards different parts of the ground.

Vasco won the game 1-0 with a late penalty from Luan. Only 7,338 people paid to watch the match.

In a day of derbies in Brazil, Coritiba beat city rivals Atletico Paranaense 2-0 in Curitiba and America surprised Atletico Mineiro in Belo Horizonte by winning 2-1.

