SAO PAULO Brazil's police have ordered football team Corinthians to bring forward a cup tie by a day to avoid a clash with demonstrations scheduled for Sunday, when Congress votes on whether to impeach President Dilma Rousseff.

The Football Federation of Sao Paulo state said in a statement that the quarter-final game between Corinthians and Red Bull Brasil had been moved to Saturday.

"The change comes at the behest of the military police and Globo Television because of the demonstrations scheduled for Sunday and the delicate moment the country is going through," said the statement.

It did not explain why Globo Television had made the request.

Members of Rousseff's government have accused the media group of being hostile to her administration and it is expected to broadcast the vote in the lower house of Congress live.

Polls show that roughly two-thirds of Brazilians would support Rousseff's impeachment, with the economy mired in its worst recession in decades. Some analysts say that televising the debate will make a pro-impeachment vote more likely.

Rallies are also expected across the South American nation both in favour and against impeachment.

