Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
RIO DE JANEIRO Fluminense have sacked coach Abel Braga, the man who steered them to the Brazilian championship last year, after a run of five defeats dumped them in the relegation zone at the weekend.
Club president Peter Siemsen announced the decision at a news conference on Monday saying 'Flu' needed a breath of fresh air and would take their time to find a suitable replacement.
"It worked for two years but now it's not working," Siemsen said of Abel's leadership since he took charge in 2011.
An emotional Abel, who was given a miniature of the championship trophy as a memento, said he understood the club's decision and would have done the same.
"If I was a director I also would have changed coach. Thank you all, without exception... for giving me these moments. They were 26 months, something rare in Brazilian football," Abel said of the time he had in charge in his second stint at Fluminense in a volatile league in which coaches seldom last more than one season.
Rio-based Fluminense are at home to leaders Cruzeiro at the Maracana on Wednesday with the club's under-17 coach Marcos Valadares likely to be in charge of the first team.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
MILAN The Chinese buyers that committed to the acquisition of prized Italian soccer club AC Milan are looking to further postpone the closing of the deal, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.