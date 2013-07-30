Flamengo coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo (C) of Brazil attends a training session in Sucre, January 23, 2012. Flamengo will face Bolivia's Real Potosi in a Copa Libertadores qualifying match on January 25 in Potosi. REUTERS/David Mercado

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian champions Fluminense turned to record title-winning coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo to take charge of their faltering team on Tuesday.

Luxemburgo, who had a brief stint as an assistant trainer at "Flu" 27 years ago, takes over from title-winning coach Abel Braga who was sacked on Monday after a run of five defeats dumped the team in the relegation zone at the weekend.

The 61-year-old former Brazil and Real Madrid coach, who was sacked by first division rivals Gremio a month ago, signed a contract until the end of the year, the club said on their website.

He will make his debut on the bench in the home clash with leaders Cruzeiro at the Maracana on Wednesday with Fluminense looking for a first win since June 9.

"I've come to give continuity to a winning task (with) a squad that are going through a bad patch," Luxemburgo told a news conference.

"But they're a team that lost only three matches on their way to becoming Brazilian champions in 2012. We will try to revert this (situation) and put Fluminense back where they belong, at the top of the table."

Luxemburgo, who won the Copa America in charge of Brazil in 1999, has lifted five Brazilian championship titles with Corinthians, Cruzeiro, Palmeiras twice and Santos.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)