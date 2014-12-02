SAO PAULO Brazil will face France in a friendly in Paris on March 26, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Tuesday.

The game will take place at Stade de France, the same ground where France beat Brazil 3-0 in 1998 to lift their first World Cup.

The match will provide a tough test for Dunga's new Brazil side. The coach took over in July after Brazil's humiliating World Cup semi-final defeat and his side have won all six matches since, scoring 14 goals and conceding just one.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)