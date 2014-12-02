Wilshere puts Bournemouth survival ahead of Arsenal future
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
SAO PAULO Brazil will face France in a friendly in Paris on March 26, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Tuesday.
The game will take place at Stade de France, the same ground where France beat Brazil 3-0 in 1998 to lift their first World Cup.
The match will provide a tough test for Dunga's new Brazil side. The coach took over in July after Brazil's humiliating World Cup semi-final defeat and his side have won all six matches since, scoring 14 goals and conceding just one.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.