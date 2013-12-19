SAO PAULO World Cup hosts Brazil are to play a friendly against South Africa on March 5.

The match at the First National Bank Stadium in Soccer City, Johannesburg will be the last international before coach Luiz Felipe Scolari announces his World Cup squad, the Brazilian Football Confederation said in a statement.

Scolari is due to pick his 23-man squad on May 7.

Brazil will host the World Cup next year for the first time since 1950. They have been drawn in Group A alongside Croatia, Mexico and Cameroon.

(Writing by Andrew Downie editing by Tony Jimenez)