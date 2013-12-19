Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
SAO PAULO World Cup hosts Brazil are to play a friendly against South Africa on March 5.
The match at the First National Bank Stadium in Soccer City, Johannesburg will be the last international before coach Luiz Felipe Scolari announces his World Cup squad, the Brazilian Football Confederation said in a statement.
Scolari is due to pick his 23-man squad on May 7.
Brazil will host the World Cup next year for the first time since 1950. They have been drawn in Group A alongside Croatia, Mexico and Cameroon.
(Writing by Andrew Downie editing by Tony Jimenez)
Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.