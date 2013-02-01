Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil midfielder Hernanes will miss out on his comeback for the national team after sustaining a head injury in an Italian Cup game on Wednesday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said Friday.
Hernanes, who has not played since the friendly against Bosnia last February, was included in the squad for next week's friendly away to England, Brazil's first match since the return of Luiz Felipe Scolari as coach.
But the CBF said on its website (www.cfb.com.br) that Hernanes had been ruled out following a clash of heads during Lazio's match against Juventus when he was carried off on a stretcher and spent the night in hospital.
The CBF said Fluminense midfielder Jean had been called up in to take Hernanes' place.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood in berne; editing by Ken Ferris)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.