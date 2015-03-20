SAO PAULO Cruzeiro rounded off a good week for Brazil in the Libertadores Cup on Thursday with a 2-0 win over Mineros de Guayana that meant all five Brazilian clubs went unbeaten in this week's matches.

Cruzeiro's win in Venezuela, which came after goals from Leandro Damiao and Marquinhos, was their first in three games but takes them top of Group 3 alongside Universitario of Sucre.

Both teams have five points, two ahead of Huracan and four ahead of Mineros.

Atletico Mineiro got their first points on the board on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Independiente de Santa Fe 1-0 in Colombia. They are three points behind joint Group 1 leaders Santa Fe and Colo Colo.

Sao Paulo and Corinthians both won in Group 2, with Corinthians beating Danubio of Montevideo 2-1 and a late goal from Michel Bastos enough to help Sao Paulo overcome Libertadores holders San Lorenzo.

Internacional of Porto Alegre drew 1-1 at Emelec and are joint top of Group 4 with the Ecuadoran team.

