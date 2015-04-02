SAO PAULO Corinthians beat Danubio 4-0 in the Libertadores Cup on Wednesday but the win, which maintained their 100 percent record in the competition, was marred by a racism row.

Television footage appeared to show Danubio central defender Cristian Gonzalez calling Corinthians midfielder Elias "monkey."

Elias remonstrated with the Uruguayan players at half-time but would not be drawn on what was said.

However, team mate Cassio confirmed the abuse to television reporters after the game, saying, "Elias showed great maturity in not reacting.

"It’s awful, it's offensive, and maybe punishments should be harsher," the goalkeeper added. "We gave our answer on the pitch."

It was the latest in a series of racism incidents to hit South American football. Over the last year, black players have been abused in Brazil, Uruguay and Peru.

Corinthians demolished the Uruguayans thanks to an early goal from Jadson and a hat-trick from striker Paolo Guerrero.

They now top Group 2 after four games, six points ahead of Sao Paulo and San Lorenzo. San Lorenzo beat Sao Paulo 1-0 earlier on Wednesday.

The victory means Corinthians, who won the Libertadores Cup in 2012, are one of only two teams to have won all four of their games so far in the competition.

Boca Juniors also have a perfect record.

