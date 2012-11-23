Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
SAO PAULO Brazil's football team manager Mano Menezes has been sacked, the Globo TV network reported on Friday.
Globo said on its website that an official announcement on the decision would be made by the country's national football confederation later on Friday.
A new manager for five-time world champions Brazil, which will host the next World Cup in 2014, will be named in early January, the report said.
Menezes, who took over as manager in 2010, has been criticised for failing to lead Brazil to their first gold medal at this year's London Olympics and for the national team's elimination from the 2011 Copa America championship.
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Ken Ferris)
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.