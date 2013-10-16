Patel, Neesham recalled to New Zealand test side
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
SAO PAULO Brazil's Sports minister is to stand down in December just six months before the country hosts the World Cup.
Aldo Rebelo said he would make way for someone new after delivering the 12 stadiums to be used in the tournament, all of which are due to be ready by December.
A federal congressman with the Communist Party, Rebelo took over in 2011 after his party colleague was forced to resign due to allegations of corruption.
Rebelo was at the centre of a diplomatic incident last year when he refused to meet with FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke, who said Brazil's preparations were too slow and needed a "kick up the backside."
Rebelo said he was resigning to run for office in next October's elections.
(Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)
Lee Westwood spoke about his "ballistic" ball after bogeying the final two holes to fall into a share of the lead with Phil Mickelson and four others after the first round at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Thursday.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.