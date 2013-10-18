England's Farrell fit to start against Scotland
LONDON First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Brazil's Sports Minister has reversed his decision to stand down six months before the World Cup following an appeal from the country's president.
Aldo Rebelo had said he would resign in December to prepare a bid for public office but changed his mind less than 24 hours later.
"There was an appeal and he is giving up the chance to run and will instead stay on at the ministry," a Sports Ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.
Rebelo had promised to make way for someone new after delivering the 12 stadiums to be used in the World Cup. Brazil will host the World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics will be held in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
(Reporting by Tatiana Ramil, writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
ROME France beat Italy 40-18 in Rome on Saturday to keep their slim Six Nations title dreams alive, at least for a few hours.
CARDIFF Referee Wayne Barnes played a key role in another Irish defeat in the Six Nations rugby championship but this time there were no complaints from Ireland coach Joe Schmidt about his handling of the match following Wales' 22-9 win on Friday.