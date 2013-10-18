Brazil's Minister of Sports Aldo Rebelo attends a news conference at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

SAO PAULO Brazil's Sports Minister has reversed his decision to stand down six months before the World Cup following an appeal from the country's president.

Aldo Rebelo had said he would resign in December to prepare a bid for public office but changed his mind less than 24 hours later.

"There was an appeal and he is giving up the chance to run and will instead stay on at the ministry," a Sports Ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.

Rebelo had promised to make way for someone new after delivering the 12 stadiums to be used in the World Cup. Brazil will host the World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics will be held in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

