Barcelona's Neymar (C) falls as he is tackled by Getafe's Alexis Ruano (L) during their Spanish King's Cup soccer match at Colisseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Barcelona's Neymar (C) is helped off the pitch after he was injured during the Spanish King's Cup soccer match against Getafe at Colisseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Brazil forward Neymar's recent injury while on duty with Barcelona could be a good thing for his country when the World Cup comes around, technical director Carlos Alberto Parreira said Wednesday.

"He will recover without having to have surgery and time will heal it," Parreira told Brazilian media.

"He will have one month to relax, it could even be a good thing because it means he will be in better shape to help Brazil when the World Cup comes around.

Neymar damaged tendons in his right ankle in a King's Cup match against Getafe last week and Barcelona expect him to be sidelined for three to four weeks.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)