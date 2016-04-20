Back spasm forces Woods withdrawal from Dubai event
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back spasm, the European Tour said on Friday.
BARCELONA Neymar will play in the Olympics in August and will miss the Centenary Copa America in the United States in June, his club Barcelona said on Wednesday to end months of speculation.
"FC Barcelona expresses its gratitude to the Brazilian Football Confederation and its president Marco Polo del Nero for accepting the club’s proposal for Neymar Jr to only play at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro this summer...and not at the Copa America in the United States...," the Catalan club said in a statement.
Neymar, 24, is by far the most heralded player in the Brazil side and coach Dunga had hoped to have him available for both tournaments.
He will be one of the three over-age players permitted in Brazil's under-23 squad for the Games.
Rio de Janeiro will become the first South American city to host the Games and Brazil were last week drawn in a group to play South Africa, Iraq and Denmark in the men's football tournament.
(Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back spasm, the European Tour said on Friday.
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be out for three weeks with a calf strain that has already sidelined him for Saturday's big game at Premier League leaders Chelsea, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele senses there is something special on the horizon at White Hart Lane with his north London side sitting second in the Premier League, nine points behind Chelsea after 23 games.