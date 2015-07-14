Paraguay's Lucas Barrios celebrates after scoring against Argentina during their Copa America 2015 semi-final soccer match at Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo in Concepcion, Chile, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

SAO PAULO Paraguay striker Lucas Barrios has joined Palmeiras and become the Sao Paulo side's 24th new signing this year, the club said on Monday.

The 30-year old striker, who was on loan at French club Montpellier from Spartak Moscow, won the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, the Chilean league with Colo Colo, and the Chinese Super League with Guangzhou Evergrande.

"This is a new side that is getting better every day," Barrios told the Palmeiras website. "I have to come to add to the team. The truth is that all the fans expect us to do well in the league."

Palmeiras are investing heavily after years of underperforming and have won their last five games under new coach Marcelo Oliveira to move up to seventh in the league.

Barrios was born in Argentina but is a naturalised Paraguayan and scored three goals in the recent Copa America.

(This story corrects Chilean club to Colo Colo in second para)

