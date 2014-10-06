Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
Former World Cup winners Romario and Bebeto were among the Brazilian footballers elected to parliament in elections this weekend.
Romario, who was a deputy in the lower house, was elected Senator for Rio de Janeiro with 63 percent of the votes cast, while Bebeto, his striking partner when Brazil won the World Cup in 1994, was reelected as a state deputy.
Andres Sanchez, the former president of Sao Paulo club Corinthians, was elected to the lower house for the Workers' Party.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Justin Palmer)
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
LONDON Buveur D'Air, the 5-1 second favourite ridden by Noel Fehily, won the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday and handed trainer Nicky Henderson a record sixth triumph in the race.