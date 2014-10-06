Brazilian congressman and former soccer star Romario (L) smiles next to former Brazilian soccer player and administrative member of the World Cup's local organizing committee Bebeto at a news conference after Brazilian national men's soccer head coach Mano Menezes (not in... REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Former World Cup winners Romario and Bebeto were among the Brazilian footballers elected to parliament in elections this weekend.

Romario, who was a deputy in the lower house, was elected Senator for Rio de Janeiro with 63 percent of the votes cast, while Bebeto, his striking partner when Brazil won the World Cup in 1994, was reelected as a state deputy.

Andres Sanchez, the former president of Sao Paulo club Corinthians, was elected to the lower house for the Workers' Party.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Justin Palmer)