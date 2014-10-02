Chelsea midfielder Ramires has dropped out the Brazil squad for friendlies against Argentina and Japan and will be replaced by Souza of Sao Paulo, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Thursday.

Defensive midfielder Souza, 25, will be joined by another uncapped player, Gremio goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe, the CBF said.

Ramires is suffering from a muscle problem and will miss the double header, the second of Dunga's second reign in charge of Brazil.

Grohe, who has kept eight consecutive clean sheets for Gremio, will be taken as a precaution after first-choice keeper Jefferson hurt his finger while playing for Botafogo in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat by Santos.

Brazil play Argentina in Beijing on Oct. 11 and then face Japan in Singapore three days later.

