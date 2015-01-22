Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO Cruzeiro have agreed to sell defensive midfielder Lucas Silva to Real Madrid, the Brazilian champions said on Thursday.
Spanish media reported the fee would be around 15 million euros ($17.4 million).
Silva, 21, is considered to be one of Brazil's most promising young players and has represented his country at junior level.
"We have been in touch with Real Madrid since last year and we're now discussing a fee," Cruzeiro's director of football Valdir Barbosa told ESPN radio. "I think a deal should be complete by the start of next week."
Silva was released from training on Thursday to have a medical with the European champions, said reports.
His arrival could prompt the departure of Asier Illarramendi who is believed to be a target for Real's struggling La Liga rivals Athletic Bilbao.
($1 = 0.8608 euros)
(Reporting by Iain Rogers in Madrid and Andrew Downie in Sao Paulo, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
DUBLIN The prospect of Britain's exit from the European Union leading to a hard border between the Irish republic and Northern Ireland will not be an issue for an all-island bid to host the 2023 rugby World Cup, the bid's chairman said on Wednesday.