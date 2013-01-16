Infantino confident Argentina will escape suspension
LONDON Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
SAO PAULO Former Brazil midfielder and 1999 World Player of the Year Rivaldo announced on Wednesday he had signed to play for Sao Caetano at the age of 40 until the end of the year.
"I will dedicate myself fully to do the best possible on the field, as I've done until now. I hope to be an example for many," Rivaldo said on his Twitter account about returning to a Brazilian team after playing for Kabuscorp in Angola.
"To my critics, I would like to say that this is the result of my dedication," he added of offers he had received from several other clubs before signing with Sao Caetano.
Sao Caetano will play in the Sao Paulo state championships and the second division of the Brazilian Championship. The team will present the former Barcelona and La Coruna player formally next Tuesday.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the hard and patchy playing surface being used for his side's Europa League tie at FC Rostov's Olimp-2 stadium but the Portuguese has received little sympathy from UEFA over the issue.
Russia has initiated anti-doping reforms but they are not happening fast enough, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) director general Olivier Niggli has said.