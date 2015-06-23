Rivaldo (L) fights for the ball with Getafe's Fabio Celestini during a UEFA Cup third round soccer match at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe in this file photo taken on February 21, 2008. REUTERS/Susana Vera

RIO DE JANEIRO World Cup winner Rivaldo is considering coming out of retirement at the age of 43 to help pull struggling Mogi Mirim off the bottom of the Brazilian second division.

Rivaldo, who is president of the provincial club, said he would train regularly with the squad and might play in some matches, although he played down the idea of a full-blown comeback.

Mogi Mirim have taken only three points from their opening eight games in the Brazilian Serie B and have failed to win a match.

"Once again, I will sacrifice my family for the good of the club but I hope to see our team in a more worthy situation in the competition," the former Barcelona, AC Milan and Deportivo La Coruna midfielder said in a statement.

"I stopped played professionally 15 months ago but, if my knee is okay, I could help in some games, but that is something the training sessions will help me decide."

Rivaldo, who helped Brazil win the 2002 World Cup, added: "I want to help the players get out of this difficult period, because I don't think our team should be struggling against relegation. We are good enough to be, at least, in the middle of the table.

"I believe that by training every day with the squad, with my experience, I will help give the players some tranquillity at this difficult time.

"I'm not coming back to play regularly but as I'm a player with a valid contract, I want to help the players get out of this complicated situation."

Top Brazilian footballers are often able to play into their late thirties and early forties in their homeland, helped by the modest standards of domestic football.

Romario played for first division Vasco da Gama at the age of 41 and goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni is still playing for Sao Paulo, also in the first division, at 42.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Zurich; Editing by John O'Brien)