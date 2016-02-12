Guangzhou Evergrande's Robinho eyes the ball during a training session ahead of their Club World Cup semi-final soccer match against Barcelona in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Former Manchester City and Real Madrid striker Robinho has signed for Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro, the club confirmed on Thursday. "Robinho is Atletico's new signing," the Belo Horizonte team said in a short statement. "Robinho will sign for two seasons." The 32-year-old Brazil international, who also had a spell at AC Milan, became a free agent at the start of the month after a six-month deal with Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande expired.

He scored three goals for the Chinese Super League champions and Atletico Mineiro secured his services despite interest from Santos, who were hoping to take him back to his first club for a fourth spell.

(Editing by John O'Brien)