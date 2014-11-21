Willian of Brazil celebrates his goal against Turkey during their international friendly soccer match at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

SAO PAULO Cruzeiro have moved one win away from a second successive league title after coming from behind to beat Gremio 2-1.

Cruzeiro, who have three games in which to secure three points and an unassailable lead, beat Luiz Felipe Scolari's side on Thursday having been behind at the break.

"Once again it depends on us," midfielder Willian said of Sunday's home clash against mid-table Goias.

"The stadium is going to be full and God willing we can play well and win another title."

The Belo Horizonte side, who have 73 points, seven clear of Sao Paulo, are also in the final of the Brazilian Cup and play city rivals Atletico Mineiro next week. Atletico take a 2-0 advantage into the second leg.

At the other end of the table it was grim week for the bottom two teams Botafogo and Criciuma.

Jobson missed a penalty, condemning Botafogo to a 1-0 defeat at home to Figueirense, while Criciuma fired their manager and 13 players after losing their seventh straight game at home, this time to Bahia.

Those two teams face an uphill battle to avoid relegation.

Bahia and Coritiba occupy the remaining two relegation places with Vitoria, Chapecoense and Palmeiras perched just above the drop zone.

What should have been a joyous week turned sour for Palmeiras. They opened their beautiful 630 million real (158 million pound) stadium but were aimless in a 2-0 loss to Sport. Fans daubed the gates of the new arena with slogans and abuse on Thursday.

