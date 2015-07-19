SAO PAULO Heavy traffic meant Atletico Mineiro arrived just 40 minutes before their league clash with Corinthians on Saturday and they struggled to get in gear when the game kicked off as Malcom scored the only goal to take the home side joint top of Serie A.

The 18-year-old put Corinthians ahead four minutes before halftime against the visitors, who barely had time to warm up before the game kicked off.

The match was played in front of 36,577 fans at the Corinthians arena, the biggest crowd ever to watch a league game there, and was Corinthians' fifth win in six matches.

The 1-0 victory took them to 29 points, equal with Atletico but second on goal difference.

Flamengo's biggest crowd of the season, 51,055, turned up to see Paulo Guerrero make his debut at the Maracana and he rewarded them by scoring the winner in their 1-0 victory over Gremio.

It was the Peruvian striker's second goal in two games since joining the club after the Copa America.

In the day's other match, Internacional beat Goias 2-1.

