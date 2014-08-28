SAO PAULO Serie A club Udinese have signed Sao Paulo midfielder Lucas Evangelista for 4 million euros (3.18 million pounds), the Brazilian club said on their website (www.saopaulofc.net) on Thursday.

The 19-year-old played 33 times and scored two goals for Sao Paulo but has been sidelined in recent months due to a contractual dispute between the player and Desportivo Brasil, the club that owns part of his economic rights.

Sao Paulo own 60 percent of Evangelista's economic rights and will therefore make 2.4 million euros from the deal.

They sold fullback Douglas to Barcelona on Tuesday for a fee that could rise to 5.5 million euros.

